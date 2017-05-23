ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A wild young lamb was brought to an East Bay animal shelter on Monday night, according to a tweet from Fremont police.

Police said the goat eluded them for over 2 hours. He was eventually caught and taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter.

He was found today at the @FremontFire Training Center (5000 blk Stevenson Blvd). We are in contact with the owner. — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017

We apparently don’t know our farm animals very well… he is actually a sheep! #BabySheepGoneWild! 🐑 — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017

Fremont police also tweeted video of the lamb.

