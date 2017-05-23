ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A wild young lamb was brought to an East Bay animal shelter on Monday night, according to a tweet from Fremont police.
Police said the goat eluded them for over 2 hours. He was eventually caught and taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter.
He was found today at the @FremontFire Training Center (5000 blk Stevenson Blvd). We are in contact with the owner.
— Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
We apparently don’t know our farm animals very well… he is actually a sheep! #BabySheepGoneWild! 🐑
— Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Fremont police also tweeted video of the lamb.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILDREN, AS YOUNG AS 8-YEARS-OLD, AMONG 22 DEAD AFTER MANCHESTER CONCERT BOMBING
- MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO DEADLY ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT ATTACK
- ONLY ON 4: 12-YEAR-OLD SEXUALLY VIOLATED AT BAY AREA 7-ELEVEN
- ANTIOCH MAN DIES FROM BOTULISM AFTER EATING TAINTED NACHO-CHEESE
- WOMAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF ELDERLY SAN JOSE WOMAN MISS FLO
- J. SIMPSON COULD BE RELEASED FROM PRISON THIS YEAR
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: BAY TO BREAKERS SHENANIGANS