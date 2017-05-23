VIDEO: Wild young lamb brought to East Bay animal shelter

By Published: Updated:

 

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A wild young lamb was brought to an East Bay animal shelter on Monday night, according to a tweet from Fremont police.

Police said the goat eluded them for over 2 hours. He was eventually caught and taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fremont police also tweeted video of the lamb.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s