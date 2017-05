Woman gets 30 years for setting man on fire

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — A woman accused of setting a sleeping man on fire inside a home in South Carolina was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Angela Nicole Berry was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, according to the deputy solicitor.

The burning happened on July 17, 2015.

When deputies responded to the scene, the victim was found with severe burns and looked like his skin “had been melted off his body.”

William Corteville Sr. was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment where he died on December 20.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES