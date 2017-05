460 Petaluma teachers protest against unfair labor practices

PETALUMA (KRON)–Nearly 500 teachers in Petaluma went on strike Wednesday morning in protest of unfair labor practices and policies they felt were harmful to a quality education.

Some teachers walked out of schools as early as 7:00 a.m.

Many parents keeping their kids out of Petaluma, CA schools today to support striking teachers @kron4news pic.twitter.com/QDVoqEGefA — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 24, 2017

Many parents dropping off food to striking teachers in Petaluma, CA to show support @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FUznUC0ubt — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 24, 2017

Wed-460 Petaluma teachers not showing up to school today. Protest. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6GvErh4xdy — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 24, 2017

Tues-teachers in Petaluma, CA not at school. Protesting what they claim are unfair labor practices @kron4news pic.twitter.com/KhGKCxLtFb — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 24, 2017

