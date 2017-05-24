OAKLAND (KRON) — A 9-year-old Oakland boy was shot and injured while walking his dog on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 10:56 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fruitvale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found the boy shot.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where is recovering in stable condition. He was shot in the leg and torso.

Investigators believe that the victim was not the intended target.

The boy has been identified as Isai Catalan. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover his medical expenses.

The shooting happened during Catalan’s birthday.

Isai was listed in stable condition at UCSF Benioff Oakland Children’s Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Oakland F.C. Leopards — a youth soccer team Isai was a part of.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at (510)-238-3426.