App gives parents real-time view of classroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever wonder what your kids are doing while they are at school?

Want to keep an eye on your kids while they’re at school? Well, there is an app for that.

A San Francisco company has developed ClassDojo, which allows teachers and students to share what is going on in real time.

It is currently used in over 130 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Qatar. And ClassDojo’s maker says it can be found in about 90 percent of elementary and middle schools in the United States.

Parents who use the app can get updates on their child’s performance and send messages to teachers.

ClassDojo was founded by Liam Don, a game developer, and Sam Chaudhary, a teacher.

