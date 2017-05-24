App gives parents real-time view of classroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever wonder what your kids are doing while they are at school?
Want to keep an eye on your kids while they’re at school? Well, there is an app for that.
A San Francisco company has developed ClassDojo, which allows teachers and students to share what is going on in real time.
It is currently used in over 130 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Qatar. And ClassDojo’s maker says it can be found in about 90 percent of elementary and middle schools in the United States.
Parents who use the app can get updates on their child’s performance and send messages to teachers.
ClassDojo was founded by Liam Don, a game developer, and Sam Chaudhary, a teacher.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- 9-YEAR-OLD OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS BIRTHDAY
- DANVILLE BANK ROBBER WITH FAKE BEARD ID’D AS FORMER COP
- SAN FRANCISCO STATE BUILDING EVACUATED DUE TO BOMB THREAT
- PREGNANT SENIOR NOT ALLOWED TO WALK AT GRADUATION
- TOXICOLOGIST TESTIFIES ON SIERRA LAMAR’S KILLER’S PESTICIDE EXPOSURE
- MUG SHOT: ‘JOKER’ ARRESTED FOR POINTING GUN AT CARS
- FATHER OF SUSPECTED MANCHESTER BOMBER SAYS SON IS INNOCENT