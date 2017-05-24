Deadly police shooting in South San Francisco



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco late Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Cork Place just before midnight.

The South San Francisco Police Department received a 911 call from a resident who made various statements to the dispatcher about a disturbance involving a firearm, police said.

Responding officers confronted the male subject who was standing in the street with a shotgun.

According to officers, the subject was told to drop his weapon numerous times, but he did not comply.

Shots were fired and the subject was fatally wounded, police said.

One officer was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital.

There is a heavy police presence and the San Mateo County Coroner is on the scene.

The area is blocked off while police investigate.

Sgt. Ken Chetcuti with SSF PD briefing reporters on officer involved shooting on Cork Pl. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7vGwUDVJse — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) May 24, 2017

