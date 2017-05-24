DUBLIN (KRON)– The Dublin Unified School District rejected the proposal to build a high school near the Alameda County Jail.

Many parents were worried about their children’s safety because the school would have been just half a mile from the jail.

The school district is searching for a new location but admitted the best option would have been near the intersection of Gleason Drive and Hacienda Drive.

Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of parents attended a district school board meeting where the final decision was made.

