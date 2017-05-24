DUBLIN (KRON)– The Dublin Unified School District rejected the proposal to build a high school near the Alameda County Jail.
Many parents were worried about their children’s safety because the school would have been just half a mile from the jail.
The school district is searching for a new location but admitted the best option would have been near the intersection of Gleason Drive and Hacienda Drive.
Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of parents attended a district school board meeting where the final decision was made.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHILDREN, AS YOUNG AS 8-YEARS-OLD, AMONG 22 DEAD AFTER MANCHESTER CONCERT BOMBING
- MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO DEADLY ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT ATTACK
- ONLY ON 4: 12-YEAR-OLD SEXUALLY VIOLATED AT BAY AREA 7-ELEVEN
- ANTIOCH MAN DIES FROM BOTULISM AFTER EATING TAINTED NACHO-CHEESE
- WOMAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF ELDERLY SAN JOSE WOMAN MISS FLO
- J. SIMPSON COULD BE RELEASED FROM PRISON THIS YEAR
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: BAY TO BREAKERS SHENANIGANS