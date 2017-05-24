Fremont man allegedly used fraudulent credit info for $2K purchase

SAN BRUNO (BCN)–Police arrested a Fremont man Sunday evening after he allegedly tried to make a $2,000 purchase using a false name and fraudulent credit information at a Best Buy in San Bruno.

Officers responded to 1250 El Camino Real around 7:10 p.m. and contacted the suspect, 42-year-old Dushan Knox, while he was still inside the store.

Knox initially gave them a false name, but police determined his real identity.

Knox was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, possession of fraudulent identification, burglary, possession of forged documents, falsely impersonating another person and providing false identification to a peace officer.

The case remains under investigation and officers are asking anyone with additional information to call (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

