‘Get a damn job’, store clerk confronts serial robber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police hope you can help them track down a pointy-nosed man they believe has been on a crime spree at convenience stores throughout the city.

Police said the man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, is around 6 feet tall with a medium build and dark hair. Police made a point about his nose, saying it was large.

In the seven robberies that are spread across the city, the man enters the store, displays a gun and demands money from a register.

“He came storming in with a gun already pointed at both of us,” Kiellor Conn, one of the victims said. He was in the store just after opening time with his boss, when the suspect came in. “He was wearing a black hoodie pulled up over top with the black mask covering most of the face, so you could just pretty much see the eyes and nose.”

Conn’s boss, Rosemary, Omar says she felt more anger than fear.

“Furious, furious I just can’t even, there’s no other word to say it, I was furious,” Omar says. “[I told him] get a damn job like the rest of us!”

Police have connected the masked man to at least seven robberies including a Pizza Patron pizza shop in east Austin. “We were like three minutes away from closing and the man came in with a gun a pointed it at me and my clerk,” one pizza shop employee said. She wanted to conceal her identity because he’s still out there. “I know that he’s been watching us and monitoring.”

Police say for big cases like this, all robbery unit detectives work together.

“I’m just running around today trying to help out with different parts of town while [the other detectives are] in other parts of town,” Detective Jason Chiappardi, with the Austin Police Department says.

Detective Chiappardi explains many times they interview witnesses more than once.

“We may forget to ask a question, it’s not always just on the victim, you can put it on us too,” Chiappardi says. “We work a lot of these [cases] and sometimes they seem similar and so we may forget to ask a simple question that we need answered.”

The incidents happened at these locations on these dates and times:

• Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.

• Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.

• Tuesday May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35

• Tuesday May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35

• Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.

• Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.

• Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

