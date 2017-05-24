Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash

DETROIT (AP) – Graco Children’s Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats made on July 22, 2014 with a code of 2014/06 on a tag that’s on the webbing.
Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.
Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.
