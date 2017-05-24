‘Joker’ arrested for pointing gun at cars

MIAMI (KRON) — A man resembling the comic book villain the “Joker” was arrested in Miami, Florida.

Police arrested 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan for pointed a gun at passing drivers.

Sullivan has green hair and tattoos covering his face, arms and chest.

He told police he’s a tattoo model.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. His bond was set a $5,000.

His mug shot has since gone viral because of his resemblance to the comic book villain.

