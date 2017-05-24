WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Just one drink a day could lead to a higher risk of breast cancer, according to a new report from the American Institute for Cancer Research.

Researchers say a small glass of wine, an 8-ounce beer, or 1 ounce of hard liquor every day can increase your risk of getting breast cancer by as much as 9 percent.

The risk is lower in pre-menopausal women.

Doctors say it is likely you can cancel out that risk if you stay physically active every day and maintain your weight at a normal level.

