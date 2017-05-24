WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Just one drink a day could lead to a higher risk of breast cancer, according to a new report from the American Institute for Cancer Research.
Researchers say a small glass of wine, an 8-ounce beer, or 1 ounce of hard liquor every day can increase your risk of getting breast cancer by as much as 9 percent.
The risk is lower in pre-menopausal women.
Doctors say it is likely you can cancel out that risk if you stay physically active every day and maintain your weight at a normal level.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- 9-YEAR-OLD OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS BIRTHDAY
- DANVILLE BANK ROBBER WITH FAKE BEARD ID’D AS FORMER COP
- SAN FRANCISCO STATE BUILDING EVACUATED DUE TO BOMB THREAT
- PREGNANT SENIOR NOT ALLOWED TO WALK AT GRADUATION
- TOXICOLOGIST TESTIFIES ON SIERRA LAMAR’S KILLER’S PESTICIDE EXPOSURE
- MUG SHOT: ‘JOKER’ ARRESTED FOR POINTING GUN AT CARS
- FATHER OF SUSPECTED MANCHESTER BOMBER SAYS SON IS INNOCENT