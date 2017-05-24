SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in San Francisco’s Marina District over the weekend has died, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Kelly G. Freeman, in a doorway of the 100 block of Alhambra Street at around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The officers were originally called to do a well-being check on a man sleeping in the doorway of a residence.

Freeman was unresponsive when officers found him.

He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Police are asking anyone who knew the victim or has any information to contact the SFPD 24 hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 (847411) and begin the text message with SFPD.

