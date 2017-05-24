Man in critical condition following Suisun City shooting

SUISUN CITY (KRON)–Police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim in critical condition in Suisun City.

At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the Village Apartments in the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old man in the parking lot area suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

Investigators searched the area for witnesses and evidence. There is no description of the shooter and police said they are still trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sousa at (707) 421-7361. Information can be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.