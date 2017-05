Menlo Park police arrest FedEx driver in connection with home burglaries

MENLO PARK (KRON)–On Tuesday police arrested a Hayward man suspected of committing burglaries at homes in Menlo Park and Atherton.

Hayward resident Kevin Baker,57, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of three counts of residential burglary, according to Menlo Park police,

On May 3 at 1:30 p.m., Baker allegedly burglarized a home on Orchard Hills Drive in Atherton. On May 5 at 1:20 p.m., Baker also allegedly burglarized another home in the 200 block of Park Lane in Atherton, police said.

On May 17 around 7 p.m., Baker allegedly burglarized a home in the1100 block of Trinity Drive in Menlo Park.

According to police, Baker allegedly committed the burglaries while performing his job as a FedEx contract employee.

Baker is a convicted felon with a history of committing various theft-related offenses, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES