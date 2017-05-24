Network outage at Sacramento International Airport impacting flights

SACRAMENTO (KRON)– A network outage at Sacramento International Airport impacted flights Wednesday morning.
The only airline that was not affected by the outage was Southwest Airlines.
Passengers can expect delays as they work to resolve the issue.
Flights at SMF are being held due to network outage. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.
— Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017
Southwest is not impacted by the outage but all other airlines are. Passengers should expect delays
— Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017
Airlines are checking bags manually. TSA checkpoint is open & operational. Airlines are making announcements to keep passengers informed.
— Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017
