Network outage at Sacramento International Airport impacting flights

SACRAMENTO (KRON)– A network outage at Sacramento International Airport impacted flights Wednesday morning.

The only airline that was not affected by the outage was Southwest Airlines.

Passengers can expect delays as they work to resolve the issue.

