Palo Alto police arrest man accused of exposing himself to woman in February

By Published:
28-year-old Jonathan Dane Chestnutt
28-year-old Jonathan Dane Chestnutt

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in February.

Police credited the victim for taking a picture of the suspect as he walked away from the scene.

Police said on Feb. 27 at around 11:04 a.m., 28-year-old Jonathan Dane Chestnutt, of Palo Alto, exposed himself to a woman in the 100 block of Park Avenue. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was standing in the parking lot near the corner of Park and El Camino Real. The suspect allegedly passed by her car “while masturbating his exposed penis.”

The victim started shouting curse words at Chestnutt as he walked away east on Park Avenue, police said. That is when the woman took a picture of the suspect.

Chestnutt was charged Tuesday with one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for a separate theft arrest.

Detectives said they have not connected Chestnutt to other recent indecent exposure cases in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s