PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in February.

Police credited the victim for taking a picture of the suspect as he walked away from the scene.

Police said on Feb. 27 at around 11:04 a.m., 28-year-old Jonathan Dane Chestnutt, of Palo Alto, exposed himself to a woman in the 100 block of Park Avenue. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was standing in the parking lot near the corner of Park and El Camino Real. The suspect allegedly passed by her car “while masturbating his exposed penis.”

The victim started shouting curse words at Chestnutt as he walked away east on Park Avenue, police said. That is when the woman took a picture of the suspect.

Chestnutt was charged Tuesday with one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for a separate theft arrest.

Detectives said they have not connected Chestnutt to other recent indecent exposure cases in the area.

