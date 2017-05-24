Palo Alto police arrest man suspected of robbing bank

PALO ALTO (BCN)–Police arrested a man Tuesday in Palo Alto suspected of robbing a bank on Monday, police said.

The robbery occurred at 1:19 p.m. Monday at the Bank of America branch at 530 Lytton Ave.

East Palo Alto resident Rudi Romano Griffin, 43, allegedly entered the bank and gave a note to a teller demanding money. Griffin then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking east on Lytton Avenue, police said.

Police obtained and released a surveillance image of Griffin, which was widely distributed.

On Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., an employee at Shoe Palace at 451 University Ave., called police to report that they recognized Griffin from media reports. Griffin had shaved his facial hair since the robbery the day before, police said.

Police responded to the area and attempted to detain Griffin in the 400 block of University Avenue. Griffin immediately fled on foot, but was caught within a block.

According to police, Griffin allegedly fought with officers, who had to use a Taser to take him into custody. No officers were injured during the struggle.

Griffin suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. He was then booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of bank robbery, resisting arrest and violating probation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police dispatch at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be called or texted to (650) 383-8984 or emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.

