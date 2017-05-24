Prius driver suffers minor injuries in collision with Golden Gate Transit bus in San Rafael

By Published:
San Rafael Fire‏ @SRFD

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — The driver of a Toyota Prius suffered minor injuries in a collision with a Golden Gate Transit bus in San Rafael early Wednesday afternoon, San Rafael Fire Chief Chris Gray said.

The collision occurred around 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street, according to San Rafael police.

None of the eight people on the bus, including the driver, were injured, Gray said. The Prius became wedged between the bus and a utility pole.

“The car driver was very fortunate,” Gray said.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area because of traffic congestion resulting from the crash.

