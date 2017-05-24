SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — The driver of a Toyota Prius suffered minor injuries in a collision with a Golden Gate Transit bus in San Rafael early Wednesday afternoon, San Rafael Fire Chief Chris Gray said.

The collision occurred around 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street, according to San Rafael police.

None of the eight people on the bus, including the driver, were injured, Gray said. The Prius became wedged between the bus and a utility pole.

“The car driver was very fortunate,” Gray said.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area because of traffic congestion resulting from the crash.

Traffic accident at Third and Lincoln. Expect delays driving in the area. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Zn5V7GgbuE — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 24, 2017

Fortunately there were no injuries to bus riders vehicle driver was transported w/minor injuries. SRPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/OTkniJ6D2O — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 24, 2017