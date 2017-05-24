SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have identified a person of interest in the case of a missing Uber driver, and foul play is suspected, according to police.

It is a major break in the case of Uber driver and father Piseth Chhay.

Police said Bob Tang, also known as Bob Tov, is also missing under unusual circumstances. He was last seen on May 14.

Tang and Chhay are acquaintances.

Tang left his San Francisco home on May 22 when an alarm company contacted him, police said. Tang then went to another home in Antioch in connection with the alarm.

Tang is described as an Asian man, 48 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Tang’s vehicle is a 2004 Silver Toyota Sienna SUV, with the California license plate 5JOT221.

Tang is the last person thought to have seen Chhay.

Tang was supposed to interview with investigators on Tuesday but never showed up. He was reported missing by his family.

Investigators believe Tang fled the country, possibly to Cambodia.

On Tuesday, police served search warrants within San Francisco and Antioch to gather evidence related to Chhay’s disappearance.

Chhay went missing on Mother’s Day. Chhay’s vehicle was found on Saturday in the Bayview.

The wife of 48-year-old Piseth Chhay says police found the silver Mercedes SUV on Davidson Avenue in San Francisco’s Bayview District completely stripped. Even the tires were gone.

Chhay hasn’t been seen since Mother’s Day when he left his home in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace to help a friend.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.

We’ll have more information on KRON4 News at 8 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES