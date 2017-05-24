San Francisco State University building evacuated due to bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University has evacuated its Health and Social Sciences building because of a bomb threat received Tuesday morning

The building was evacuated at around 10 a.m., a university spokeswoman said.

“We’re taking the threat seriously,” SFSU spokeswoman Mary Kenny said. “The safety of the university and the surrounding community is our top concern.”

University police have swept the building, near the intersection of 19th and Holloway avenues. As of roughly 11:30 a.m., Kenny said that San Francisco police were also sweeping the building with canine units.

The semester has already concluded and the university’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, according to Kenny.

