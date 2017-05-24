SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man fatally shot last Thursday in San Jose was identified today by police as 38-year-old George Garza.

Garza, a San Jose resident, was the victim of a shooting reported at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in the area of South First Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrived and found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The homicide was the 12th in San Jose so far this year.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza at (408) 277-5283.

People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-STOP.

