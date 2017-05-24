SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man fatally shot last Thursday in San Jose was identified today by police as 38-year-old George Garza.
Garza, a San Jose resident, was the victim of a shooting reported at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in the area of South First Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.
Officers arrived and found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
The homicide was the 12th in San Jose so far this year.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available from police.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza at (408) 277-5283.
People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-STOP.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO STATE BUILDING EVACUATED DUE TO BOMB THREAT
- 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SHOT, KILLED AT RICHMOND PARK
- SEX ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST DE LA SALLE FOOTBALL PLAYER FOUND TRUE
- GRACO RECALLS CAR SEATS; WEBBING MAY NOT HOLD CHILD IN CRASH
- FATHER OF SUSPECTED MANCHESTER BOMBER SAYS SON IS INNOCENT
- VICTIMS OF THE MANCHESTER BOMBING: PARENTS, CHILDREN, POLICE OFFICER
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: TAXIS TARGETED IN AUTO BURGLARIES