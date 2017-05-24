MONTEREY (BCN) — The California Office of Emergency Services gave the city of Monterey $377,000 last week as reimbursement for the Monterey Fire Department’s response to the 2016 Soberanes fire, city officials said Tuesday.

As part of the California Fire Assistance Agreement, Monterey provides statewide mutual aid.

The city has received $714,500 in reimbursement from the Office of Emergency Services so far in Fiscal Year 2016-2017, and the Soberanes Fire accounts for more than half that sum.

It was the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history as of 2016, according to city officials.

Soberanes Fire consumes 35,000 acres, 57 homes destroyed View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Cal Fire firefighter walks down a trail on Garzas Trail in the Santa Lucia Preserve above Carmel Valley, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (Nic Coury/Monterey County Weekly via AP) A helicopter picks up water near Robinson Canyon Road in Carmel Valley, Calif., to drop on the wildfire Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (Nic Coury/Monterey County Weekly via AP) A mailbox sits on a hillside charred by a fire at Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP) A plane drops fire retardant on a wildfire in Carmel Valley, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (Nic Coury/Monterey County Weekly via AP) Cal Fire firefighter lay hose on Garzas Trail while fighting a wildfire in the Santa Lucia Preserve above Carmel Valley, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (Nic Coury/Monterey County Weekly via AP) A house lies in ashes after a fire at Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP) A house lies in ashes after a fire at Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP) U.S. Forest Service fire personnel look over debris at a home burned by a fire at Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP) A chimney stands where a home was burned by a fire at Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, July 28, 2016. Firefighters struggled Thursday to get the upper hand on a massive wildfire burning along California's picturesque Big Sur coastline, where anxious residents driven from their homes awaited word on their properties and popular parks and trails closed at the height of tourist season. (David Royal/The Monterey CountyHerald via AP)

The Soberanes fire started July 22 as a result of an illegal campfire in Garrapata State Park. It burned more than 130,000 acres on public and private land, and there were more than 5,000 fire personnel responding to the wildfire at its peak.

