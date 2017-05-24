State reimburses Monterey for response in 2016 Soberanes Fire

MONTEREY (BCN) — The California Office of Emergency Services gave the city of Monterey $377,000 last week as reimbursement for the Monterey Fire Department’s response to the 2016 Soberanes fire, city officials said Tuesday.

As part of the California Fire Assistance Agreement, Monterey provides statewide mutual aid.

The city has received $714,500 in reimbursement from the Office of Emergency Services so far in Fiscal Year 2016-2017, and the Soberanes Fire accounts for more than half that sum.

It was the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history as of 2016, according to city officials.

Soberanes Fire consumes 35,000 acres, 57 homes destroyed

The Soberanes fire started July 22 as a result of an illegal campfire in Garrapata State Park. It burned more than 130,000 acres on public and private land, and there were more than 5,000 fire personnel responding to the wildfire at its peak.

