Stopped train in Fremont blocking 2 roads, heavy traffic

FREMONT (KRON)–A Union Pacific Railroad train is stopped and blocking traffic in Fremont this morning and there’s no estimated time for when the situation will be resolved, according to police.

The stopped train was first reported just before 7:30 a.m., blocking Stevenson Boulevard and Walnut Avenue, which run parallel to one another.

The blockage has led to heavy traffic on Mission Boulevard between Las Palmas Avenue and Niles Boulevard.

Police said that Union Pacific has responded to the scene but as of 8:12 a.m. had not yet provided any estimate for when the train will be moving again.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES