The World According to Gary: Who’s the better shooter? Steph or Seth

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about an unlikely Warriors fan, sibling rivalry between the Curry brothers, and friction between Charles Barkley and Shaq.
The Cavs beat the Celtics, 112-99. But who really stole the show was a Cavs fan who quickly became a Warriors fan during the game.
Gary says being the brother of Steph Curry isn’t easy, but Seth says his brother isn’t the best at everything.
There were a few tense moments on Inside the NBA between Charles Barkley and Shaq. The two traded insults for a duration of the postgame show.
