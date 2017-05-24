MERCED COUNTY (KRON) — It was a frightening scene on Interstate 5 in Merced County when a charter bus with schoolchildren aboard catches fire.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Los Banos causing major traffic delays.

In the video, you can see smoke billowing from the highway.

The bus flames lit the nearby brush on fire. That was put out about an hour later from an air tanker dropping water over the area.

The children got off the bus safely. One child did suffer an asthma attack.

No word on what caused the fire.

