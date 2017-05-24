Woman with fake beard arrested in Danville bank robbery ID’s as former police officer

DANVILLE (KRON) — The woman that was arrested for allegedly robbing a Danville bank has been identified Wednesday as a former officer in Los Angeles-area police department, KTXL learned.

Jennifer Rae McClary, 36, allegedly robbed a Bank of the West branch at 307 Diablo Rd. at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Danville Police Department.

The Danville resident, who had what appeared to be a painted on beard, handed the teller a note demanding money. She fled the scene after the robbery but was arrested a short time later.

McClary is a former police officer for the Placentia Police Department. Placentia police confirmed that she was a former officer, though they did not say for how long or when she worked there.

She was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

