2 suspects set man’s tent on fire in Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two men set a homeless person’s tent on fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon in broad daylight, police said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the first block of Patterson Street.

Two suspects, described only as men in their 60s, were seen driving around the block in a van. The van stopped in front of a tent and one of the men set fire to it before fleeing in the vehicle, police said.

The tent’s occupant, a 57-year-old man, was not present at the time of the incident but came back and reported that he had lost cash, a cellphone and the tent itself in the fire, according to police.

No arrests had been reported in the case as of this morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES