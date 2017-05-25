40th anniversary of “Star Wars”

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The first “Star Wars” movie made 40-years-old Thursday.

The film first debuted in theaters on May 25, 1977.

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. celebrated by hosting I-Max screenings of the film.

Disney stores across the country will also be hosting ceremonies and some trivia contests.

The eighth film in the “Star Wars” saga is expected to hit theaters in December.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s