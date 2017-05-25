40th anniversary of “Star Wars”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The first “Star Wars” movie made 40-years-old Thursday.
The film first debuted in theaters on May 25, 1977.
The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. celebrated by hosting I-Max screenings of the film.
Disney stores across the country will also be hosting ceremonies and some trivia contests.
The eighth film in the “Star Wars” saga is expected to hit theaters in December.
40 years ago today Star Wars hit the theaters and drive ins. I saw it at drive in w/parents haha @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TDPKYJd7af
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 25, 2017
