Accident on I-880 off ramp in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–An accident on Interstate 880 in Hayward closed a portion of the road.

The accident happened on southbound I-880 near the industrial off ramp.

KRON4’s Robin Winston urged drivers to use the Tennyson exit.

Traffic Alert #Hayward – Industrial Offramp/SB 880 is closed due to an accident. UseTennyson instead, slow from 238 pic.twitter.com/tOl582b5JX — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 25, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES