BART police investigating sexual battery at North Berkeley station

BERKELEY (KRON)– BART police are investigating a sexual battery that happened Wednesday evening at the North Berkeley Station.
A woman reported that she was sexually battered by a man while she was on the train, according to police.
The incident happened at some point between the Richmond and North Berkeley stations
The suspect was identified as a Black man in his 20’s, 5-feet and 6-inches tall, and was wearing an unknown colored hoodie.
The suspect exited the train and out of the North Berkeley Station.
He remains at large.
