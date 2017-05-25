BART police investigating sexual battery at North Berkeley station

By Published:

BERKELEY (KRON)– BART police are investigating a sexual battery that happened Wednesday evening at the North Berkeley Station.

A woman reported that she was sexually battered by a man while she was on the train, according to police.

The incident happened at some point between the Richmond and North Berkeley stations

The suspect was identified as a Black man in his 20’s, 5-feet and 6-inches tall, and was wearing an unknown colored hoodie.

The suspect exited the train and out of the North Berkeley Station.

He remains at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s