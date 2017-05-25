Body of transient man found at Bay Fair BART Station

SAN LEANDRO (BCN)–The body of a transient man was discovered at the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro this morning, according to BART police.

The discovery was first reported at 5:26 a.m. in a pedestrian tunnel from the parking lot on the west side of the station to the concourse or entry gates into the station, watch commander Lt. Gil Lopez said.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun said there’s no indication of foul play.

The man’s name will not be released until his next of kin have been notified, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

