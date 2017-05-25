Boy survives getting hit by car in China

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Surveillance video in China caught a heart-stopping scene in which a child playing on the sidewalk was suddenly struck by a car.
Pedestrians were able to rescue the small boy from beneath the car.
The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police said he miraculously suffered only minor cuts and bruises.
The young boy is still recovering at the hospital.
