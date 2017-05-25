California bullet train opponents refile suit over project

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2015, photo shows a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train, displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei said in a tentative ruling, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that he intends to dismiss a lawsuit by opponents that would have blocked the California High Speed Rail Authority from spending about $1.25 billion in bonds sold last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opponents of California’s bullet train have refiled a lawsuit against state legislation that allows high-speed rail money to be spent on electrification of Caltrain from south of San Jose to San Francisco.

In a new filing Thursday, opponents named the lead plaintiff as the state of California, rather than the California High-Speed Rail Authority, and also named state Finance Director Michael Cohen.

They’re taking up a Sacramento judge’s offer earlier this month to refile the lawsuit. He rejected their arguments in the case aimed at blocking California’s $64 billion high-speed rail project.

The lawsuit challenges AB1889, signed into law last year by Gov. Jerry Brown. Opponents say it unconstitutionally allows high-speed rail bonds to be spent on Caltrain, violating the promises made to voters in 2008.

