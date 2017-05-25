WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — An Apple Store in Walnut Creek was hit on Thursday by robbers who made off with several MacBook laptops, according to police.
It happened at the Apple Store on South Main Street in the city’s downtown area.
In the video, you can see several suspects fleeing the store after grabbing laptops.
Police say this is not the first time this apple store has been hit.
The incident marks the second time the store has been hit this year.
Officers are currently checking the brazen robberies caught on camera to make some arrests.
Video courtesy of Claycord / Lindsey Rothrauff
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER SAN FRANCISCO FATHER GOES MISSING
- CRESCENT CITY MAN WHO RAPED SISTER GETS PROBATION
- CASTRO VALLEY BOY WITH AUTISM HAS BASEBALL GEAR STOLEN
- VIDEO: WOMAN FIGHTS OFF CARJACKERS
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS 9TH BIRTHDAY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SANTA CLARA COUNTY TRAFFIC CRACKDOWN