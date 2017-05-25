WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — An Apple Store in Walnut Creek was hit on Thursday by robbers who made off with several MacBook laptops, according to police.

It happened at the Apple Store on South Main Street in the city’s downtown area.

In the video, you can see several suspects fleeing the store after grabbing laptops.

Police say this is not the first time this apple store has been hit.

The incident marks the second time the store has been hit this year.

Officers are currently checking the brazen robberies caught on camera to make some arrests.

Video courtesy of Claycord / Lindsey Rothrauff

