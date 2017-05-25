SIESTA KEY, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Siesta Beach has been named America’s best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

The Florida International University professor ranks best public beaches using criteria sand and water quality, environmental management and amenities.

Siesta Beach’s fine, white sand, placid water and clean facilities led to the top spot.

“Dr. Beach” is coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, who is a professor at Florida International University. Here’s what he has to say about Siesta Beach winning the top slot:

“Siesta Beach boasts that it has the finest, whitest sand in the world, which attracts sand collectors and beach lovers from all over. The clear, clean waters along this gently-sloping beachface make for ideal swimming. The beach is hundreds of yards wide, attracting fitness fans and volleyball players. Siesta is a year-round beach that is very popular with snowbirds during the winter months. There are lifeguards along this crescent-shaped beach along with full amenities. Recent upgrades include expanded parking, while maintaining the beautiful natural environment, and a free trolley to transport beachgoers.”

TOP 10 BEACHES 2017

1. Siesta Beach Sarasota, Florida

2. Kapalua Bay Beach Maui, Hawaii

3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

4. Grayton Beach State Park Florida panhandle

5. Coopers Beach Southampton, New York

6. Coast Guard Beach Cape Cod, Massachusetts

7. Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

8. Hapuna Beach State Park Big Island, Hawaii

9. Coronado Beach San Diego, California

10. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina

