FasTrak may owe you money

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Do you use FasTrak? They may owe you money.

FasTrak officials are looking for the owners of uncashed refund checks, according to their website. They want to give them an opportunity for repayment.

These claims date back as far as 2005.

FasTrak originally sent out a notice by mail. Then, officials sent out a notification in a Bay Area newspaper. However, they still have a number of people who have yet to claim their money.

If the claims are not received by July 11, the Bay Area Toll Authority will keep the money.

To find out if FasTrack owe you, check their online list here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s