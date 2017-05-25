FasTrak may owe you money

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Do you use FasTrak? They may owe you money.

FasTrak officials are looking for the owners of uncashed refund checks, according to their website. They want to give them an opportunity for repayment.

These claims date back as far as 2005.

FasTrak originally sent out a notice by mail. Then, officials sent out a notification in a Bay Area newspaper. However, they still have a number of people who have yet to claim their money.

If the claims are not received by July 11, the Bay Area Toll Authority will keep the money.

To find out if FasTrack owe you, check their online list here.

