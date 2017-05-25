In-depth: Some Bay Area college students face fear of not having food

HAYWARD (KRON) — Teachers say it is tough to sit in class to learn when your stomach is empty and growling.

KRON4 often reports on the problem facing young children who are hungry, but the fear of not having food can overwhelm students of any age.

In-depth on Thursday night, KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reports on local college students who face food insecurity and who is helping to ease their fears.

Watch the above video to see Lydia’s full report.

