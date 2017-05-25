STOCKTON (KRON) — A four-alarm fire has prompted evacuations in downtown Stockton on Thursday evening.
Stockton firefighters tweeted “It is devastating the City of Stockton right now.”
Firefighters said the massive blaze possibly started in a palette yard and strong winds have pushed it through several commercial properties.
Five homes are threatened, firefighters said.
“Mutual aid units from around the county have moved to assist in covering the city. Stockton Firefighters are working hard in difficult circumstances to bring this blaze under control,” firefighters said on Facebook.
The fire broke out near East Weber Avenue and B Street.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER SAN FRANCISCO FATHER GOES MISSING
- CRESCENT CITY MAN WHO RAPED SISTER GETS PROBATION
- CASTRO VALLEY BOY WITH AUTISM HAS BASEBALL GEAR STOLEN
- VIDEO: WOMAN FIGHTS OFF CARJACKERS
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS 9TH BIRTHDAY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SANTA CLARA COUNTY TRAFFIC CRACKDOWN