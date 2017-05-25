STOCKTON (KRON) — A four-alarm fire has prompted evacuations in downtown Stockton on Thursday evening.

Stockton firefighters tweeted “It is devastating the City of Stockton right now.”

Firefighters said the massive blaze possibly started in a palette yard and strong winds have pushed it through several commercial properties.

Five homes are threatened, firefighters said.

“Mutual aid units from around the county have moved to assist in covering the city. Stockton Firefighters are working hard in difficult circumstances to bring this blaze under control,” firefighters said on Facebook.

The fire broke out near East Weber Avenue and B Street.

