SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Police in Sunnyvale have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a cold case, fatal gang-related shooting in Sunnyvale in 2014, the Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Alfonso Gonzales was arrested on April 18 with the assistance of the San Diego County gang task force and is now in custody in Santa Clara County Jail, public safety officials said.

Gonzales was arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Ernesto Castro, who was fatally shot at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2014, at Encinal Park.

Castro was socializing with people at the park when someone in a vehicle fired shots at the group from a distance, Capt. Shawn Ahearn said.

Castro and a female victim were hit by the bullets and Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, public safety officials said.

New leads in the case over a three-month period earlier this year led to Gonzales’ arrest in the San Diego area last month, Ahearn said.

He said the department waited until today to announce the arrest because investigators wanted to make sure they concluded Gonzales was the only suspect sought in the case.

The investigation also involved Mountain View police, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES