Man fatally stabbed in Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A man was fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

The body was discovered near Anderson Street around 5:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Paramedics responded and the victim was declared deceased.

Breaking news-homicide in San Francisco at Bernal and Anderson. I am live at the scene at 7am @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SdNrMzauSQ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 25, 2017

The story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates.