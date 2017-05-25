Milwaukee woman fights off carjackers



MILWAUKEE (KRON)– A Milwaukee woman was pumping gas on Tuesday when two thieves tried to carjack her.

A man got into her car and she jumped on the hood of the car to stop him.

He tried to throw her off of the car, but she hung on.

The thief then got out of the car, and it continued to roll into traffic.

The thieves managed to get away with her purse, cellphone, and wallet.

The woman said she didn’t think about the danger of jumping onto the hood until after, but she was not injured.

