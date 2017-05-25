RICHMOND (KRON) — There is new video Thursday night showing the moments a train hit a semi-truck in Richmond.

It happened two weeks ago. Police say the driver realized the train was coming towards him when the crossing arms hit his truck.

By that time, he was unable to move the 18-wheeler out of the way.

The driver was not hurt and was able to walk away.

KRON4 was the only station to talk to the driver right after this all happened.

The man’s two dogs also made it out OK.

The train was going 44 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

The new surveillance video was released as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of trying to beat a train when crossing the tracks.

