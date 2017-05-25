OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland was recommended to pay nearly $1 million to settle a claim filed by the woman at the center of last year’s police sex scandal.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, City Attorney Barbara Parker’s office recommended settling the case for $989,000.

Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, now 19, sued the city for $66 million in damages in September 2016. She alleged that Oakland police officers exploited and victimized her.

Abuslin’s original claim against Oakland said “Whent was the police chief…during the time when Oakland Police officers were raping, victimizing, exploiting, and trafficking [Abuslin]. Whent had personal knowledge that (Abuslin) was being sexually exploited as a minor and took no action to prevent the exploitation or to protect (Abuslin).”

Before Abuslin turned 18, the claim said, “In 2015, she met Oakland Police Officer Brendan O’ Brien [deceased] while she was running from a pimp. Having come into contact with a minor running from her pimp, Officer O’ Brien was obligated under California Penal Code 236.2 to make certain inquiries regarding [Abuslin’s] wellbeing.”

Instead of protecting Abuslin from sexual exploitation, O’ Brien sexually exploited her himself, the documents said.

“In addition to Officer O’ Brien, Officer G.L. and other officers and deputies also sexually exploited (Abuslin) when she was a minor, and continuing into 2016, after she turned 18, providing her protection and information about police business for sexual favors. None of them ever offered her information or help in escaping from sexual exploitation,” the documents said.

