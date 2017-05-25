SANTA CLARA (KRON) — In just 4 hours, a huge crackdown in Santa Clara by some 40 traffic officers from multiple police departments led to more than 200 tickets.

And for some people, they made a simple mistake and were caught, but for other people, they believe if they deny everything, they might get off scot-free.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES