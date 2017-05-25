Person of interest’s car in missing San Francisco father case found at SFO

Person of interest, Bob Tang

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have found the person of interest’s car at San Francisco International Airport in the case of the missing father, police said Thursday.

48-year-old Piseth Chhay was last seen on Mother’s Day. Police found his car in San Francisco’s Bayview District completely stripped.

Bob Tang, also known as Bob Tov, is the person of interest. He was last seen on May 14.

Piseth Chhay

Tang was supposed to interview with investigators on Tuesday but never showed up. He was reported missing by his family.

Tang and Chhay are acquaintances.

Investigators believe Tang fled the country, possibly to Cambodia.

Chhay is a husband and father. He also worked as a driver for Uber.

