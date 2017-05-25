Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Home searches across Manchester have uncovered important items for the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead, Manchester’s police chief announced Thursday. A British official said Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the probe with the United States due to leaks blamed on U.S. officials.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the eight suspects detained so far were “significant” arrests and said the searches will take several more days to complete. Police have swooped in on multiple addresses in the city since Tuesday and those arrested include bomber Salman Abedi’s brother Ismail. Hopkins did not elaborate on the material that has been found so far.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to discuss the leaks with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels. She said she plans to “make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure.”

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in The New York Times, although it is not clear that the paper obtained the photos from U.S. officials.

British police and security services were also upset that Abedi’s name was apparently leaked by U.S. officials and published while police in Britain were withholding his name — and while raids were underway in Manchester and in Libya, where the bomber’s father lives.

A British official told The Associated Press on Thursday that police in Manchester have decided to stop sharing information about their bombing investigation with the U.S. until they get a guarantee that there will be no more leaks to the media. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

May also said Thursday that progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation and said the national threat level remains critical — meaning another attack may be imminent.

Speaking after a meeting of the government’s crisis committee, May said “the public should remain vigilant.”

As hundreds of British soldiers protected some of the world’s most visited tourist sites in London and elsewhere, police are pressing to uncover the network that is thought to have helped Abedi in the deadly attack. The attacker himself died in the blast Monday night at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.