Report: FBI examines Jared Kushner in Russia probe

By Published: Updated:
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump’s son-in-law and daughter are holding onto to scores of real estate investments, part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets, while they serve in White House jobs, new financial disclosures show. Kushner resigned from more than 260 entities and sold off 58 businesses or investments that lawyers identified as posing potential conflicts of interest, the documents show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Post reports that the FBI is investigating meetings that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials.

Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

The Post story cites anonymous “people familiar with the investigation,” who say the FBI investigation does not mean that Kushner is suspected of a crime.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about the meetings. Gorelick says he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The FBI is looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s