Report: FBI examines Jared Kushner in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Post reports that the FBI is investigating meetings that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials.

Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

The Post story cites anonymous “people familiar with the investigation,” who say the FBI investigation does not mean that Kushner is suspected of a crime.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about the meetings. Gorelick says he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The FBI is looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

