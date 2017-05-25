SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Winchester Mystery House has begun giving tours Thursday featuring areas of the house that have never been open to the public.
The “Explore More” tour at the house located at 525 S. Winchester Blvd. features more than 40 rooms that were previously locked.
The rooms have been off limits for decades.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is getting a tour of the new rooms and will have a full report on KRON4 News at 5 p.m.
Check back for updates
Doors to nowhere, seance rooms and ghosts? #ExploreMoreTour @WinchesterHouse @kron4news pic.twitter.com/bsIrX2T4Y8
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 25, 2017
Third floor of @WinchesterHouse #ExploreMoreTour @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FcllnC7yZX
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 25, 2017
New #ExploreMore tour at the #WinchesterMysteryHouse opens today! 40+ never before seen rooms unlocked. Limited time only. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/30A0Jf2B0I
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 25, 2017
