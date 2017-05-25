Skydiver in wingsuit dies in accident near Lodi

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A person has died after a skydiving trip went wrong near the Lodi Parachute Center.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.
The Woodbridge Fire District has called the incident a parachute accident.
District Chief Steve Butler says the man who has not been named landed in a vineyard.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
Butler had said no additional details are available.
Three people died last year in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center. A tightly packed skydiving plane carrying 18 people also landed upside down in an Acampo vineyard last May.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER SAN FRANCISCO FATHER GOES MISSING
- CRESCENT CITY MAN WHO RAPED SISTER GETS PROBATION
- CASTRO VALLEY BOY WITH AUTISM HAS BASEBALL GEAR STOLEN
- VIDEO: WOMAN FIGHTS OFF CARJACKERS
- BOTULISM DEATH REPORTED IN NAPA COUNTY
- OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS 9TH BIRTHDAY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SANTA CLARA COUNTY TRAFFIC CRACKDOWN