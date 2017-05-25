Skydiver in wingsuit dies in accident near Lodi

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A person has died after a skydiving trip went wrong near the Lodi Parachute Center.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.

The Woodbridge Fire District has called the incident a parachute accident.

District Chief Steve Butler says the man who has not been named landed in a vineyard.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Butler had said no additional details are available.

Three people died last year in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center. A tightly packed skydiving plane carrying 18 people also landed upside down in an Acampo vineyard last May.


